The South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Present Teacher Appreciation Night

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are excited to partner with Jordan Automotive for another Teacher Appreciation Night at Four Winds Field on Wednesday, June 9.

To honor the hard work done by all who work in the education system across Michiana, Jordan Automotive will be offering two complimentary tickets and two ballpark food vouchers to teachers and school administrators to see the South Bend Cubs take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 7:05 p.m. Each food voucher is good for one hot dog, bag of chips and a fountain soda but only 600 vouchers will be available.

Fans attending the game will be treated to a special Wednesday night fireworks show.

It has been an incredibly challenging time over the last year to be working in education, as classes moved to Zoom and remote learning became ubiquitous. Teachers lost invaluable in-person time with their students, sacrificing and adapting to make sure that kids continued to learn and grow in this new fluid educational environment.

The South Bend Cubs will honor all teachers at the ballpark by asking them to please stand and be recognized by the rest of the crowd during a break in action in the middle of the third inning.

Teachers and administrators can pick up their two complimentary tickets by showing their school ID at the Four Winds Field box office. The box office is open during the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays when there's a home game from 10 a.m. until the conclusion of the game.

The South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive look forward to honoring all teachers from Michiana for their hard work and dedication with a fun night of baseball at Four Winds Field.

