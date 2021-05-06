The South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Present Teacher Appreciation Night
May 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are excited to partner with Jordan Automotive for another Teacher Appreciation Night at Four Winds Field on Wednesday, June 9.
To honor the hard work done by all who work in the education system across Michiana, Jordan Automotive will be offering two complimentary tickets and two ballpark food vouchers to teachers and school administrators to see the South Bend Cubs take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 7:05 p.m. Each food voucher is good for one hot dog, bag of chips and a fountain soda but only 600 vouchers will be available.
Fans attending the game will be treated to a special Wednesday night fireworks show.
It has been an incredibly challenging time over the last year to be working in education, as classes moved to Zoom and remote learning became ubiquitous. Teachers lost invaluable in-person time with their students, sacrificing and adapting to make sure that kids continued to learn and grow in this new fluid educational environment.
The South Bend Cubs will honor all teachers at the ballpark by asking them to please stand and be recognized by the rest of the crowd during a break in action in the middle of the third inning.
Teachers and administrators can pick up their two complimentary tickets by showing their school ID at the Four Winds Field box office. The box office is open during the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays when there's a home game from 10 a.m. until the conclusion of the game.
The South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive look forward to honoring all teachers from Michiana for their hard work and dedication with a fun night of baseball at Four Winds Field.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from May 6, 2021
- The South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Present Teacher Appreciation Night - South Bend Cubs
- South Bend Suffers Their First Loss of 2021 9-8 - South Bend Cubs
- Scott Collects Three Hits, Leads Charge In First Snappers Win of 2021 - Beloit Snappers
- Dragons Lose 1-0 in Rain-Shortened Game - Dayton Dragons
- Espinoza Electrifies in Return - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Chiefs Pick up First Win of the Season over Cedar Rapids - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Game Information - May 6, 2021 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay for May 6 - Dayton Dragons
- Brendan Donovan Promoted to St. Louis Cardinals Top 30 Prospect List - Peoria Chiefs
- Allen, Valera Power Captains to First Win of 2021 - Lake County Captains
- Whitecaps Fall Short in Fort Wayne - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Big Third Inning Pushes Rattlers by Beloit - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cedar Rapids Rallies for 7-6 Walk-Off Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cubs Spoil Lacy's Much Anticipated Debut in 4-3 Win - South Bend Cubs
- Timely Hits Remain Elusive as Bandits Drop Second Straight - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Walk-Off Hit Lifts Kernels over Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- The South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Present Teacher Appreciation Night
- South Bend Suffers Their First Loss of 2021 9-8
- Cubs Spoil Lacy's Much Anticipated Debut in 4-3 Win
- Big Eighth Inning Lifts South Bend over Quad Cities in Season Opener, 7-4
- 2021 South Bend Cubs Season Preview