Dayton Dragons GameDay for May 6

May 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, May 6, 2021 l Game # 3

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-0) at Great Lakes Loons (0-2)

RH Noah Davis vs. RH Juan Morillo

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of the 2021 season for both teams. This is the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, Great Lakes 0. Brian Rey hit a three-run home run and four Dragons pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout. Dayton starter Eduardo Salazar tossed five innings to earn the win, allowing hits in the fourth and fifth innings. Three Dragons relievers combined to shut down the Loons over the final four innings without a hit. Rey went 2 for 4 to lead a seven-hit Dayton attack.

Team Notes

The Dragons have outscored their opponents 13-4 this season and have not trailed at any point during a game.

Dragons pitchers have allowed only five base hits in 18 innings this season and have not allowed more than one hit in any inning. Dragons opponents have gone a combined 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position.

Dragons starting pitchers have not allowed a run on the year covering eight innings.

The Dragons have committed only one error on the year and have not allowed an unearned run.

The Dragons lead the league in these categories after two games: team batting average (.294); home runs (3); hits (20); total bases (33); on-base percentage (.422). They are second in runs scored (13), one behind Cedar Rapids.

Quincy McAfee is second in the Central League in OPS (1.167), tied for fourth in batting average (.500), tied for second in slugging percentage (1.000) and RBI (4), and tied for third in total bases (6).

The Dragons roster is headlined by Reds top-10 prospect Michael Siani, a center fielder who spent the entire 2019 season with the Dragons when the club was classified as Low-A. Siani moves up a level on the Reds developmental ladder in 2021 (the 2020 season was canceled) and with the Dragons move up to the High-A classification, Siani returns to Dayton. Siani is listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization. He is ranked as the Reds 10th best prospect overall.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., May 7 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft at Great Lakes RH Clayton Beeter

Sat., May 8 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas at Great Lakes RH Logan Boyer

Sun., May 9 (1:05 p.m.) Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Bobby Miller (0-0, 0.00)

