Brendan Donovan Promoted to St. Louis Cardinals Top 30 Prospect List

May 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release









Peoria Chiefs infielder Brendan Donovan

(Peoria Chiefs) Peoria Chiefs infielder Brendan Donovan(Peoria Chiefs)

PEORIA, Ill. - Peoria Chiefs infielder Brendan Donovan has recently been promoted to the St. Louis Cardinals Top-30 Prospect list according to MLB Pipeline. Donovan moves up to No. 30 as Seth Elledge has graduated from the list.

The 24-year-old prospect was drafted by the Cardinals in the 7th round (213th overall) in the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft. Donovan played his college ball at the University of South Alabama where he was named Sun Belt Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2017.

Donovan appeared in 113 games with Peoria (then Low-A) in 2019. He accumulated a .266 batting average on 107 hits and 53 RBIs. In July 2019, he was named MiLB.com Midwest League Player of the Month after posting a .390/.489/.675 slash line in 21 games.

In the first two games of the 2021 season, Donovan has started both games at second base for the Chiefs while batting in the second spot. He is currently hitting .250 with an .583 OPS. On the defensive side of things, Donovan has posted a 1.000 fielding percentage tallying 2 putouts and 7 assists.

This promotion now gives the Chiefs five prospects on the St. Louis Cardinals Top-30 Prospect list. Jhon Torres is at the top of that list as the seventh ranked prospect followed by Ian Bedell (13), Malcom Nunez (16), and Alec Burleson (20).

Single Game Ticket Information

May and June single game tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tickets for July, August and September will be available at a later time.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.