Allen, Valera Power Captains to First Win of 2021

May 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Lansing, MI) - Strong starting pitching powered the Lake County Captains (1-1) to their first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday night at Jackson Field. Logan Allen shut down the Lansing Lugnuts (1-1) over five innings in his professional debut, en route to a 3-1 Captains win.

Allen was lights out from the start. The left-hander struck out the side in his first professional inning and was perfect through the first four frames with seven strikeouts. A walk and a single put Allen in a jam in the fifth inning with one out, but the southpaw escaped. George Valera made a sliding catch on a Lester Madden Jr. pop up to short right field for the second out. Then Allen froze Elvis Peralta, Jr. for his eighth strikeout to end the inning and close his night on the hill.

The Captains took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, thanks to Valera who led off the frame with a triple into the right-centerfield alley. Aaron Bracho then singled through the left side to bring Valera home. The RBI single gave the Captains their first lead of the 2021 season.

A Lansing error gave the Captains an insurance run in the fifth. Victor Nova led off the inning with a single to center and moved up to second on a wild pitch. Brayan Rocchio came up next and hit a ground ball to shortstop. First baseman William Simoneit had trouble with the low throw from Elvis Peralta, Jr. and the ball rolled under Simoneit's glove. Rocchio reached first on the throwing error and Nova raced around to score from second.

In the sixth inning, the Captains struck for a run in the third straight frame. With one out, Raynel Delgado collected his second hit of the day with a double down the right field line. He stole third base and scored on a sacrifice fly from Joe Naranjo to give the Captains a 3-0 lead.

Lansing struck back in the bottom of the eighth inning. After reliever Nick Gallagher pitched two perfect innings in the sixth and seventh, Simoneit led off the eighth inning with a solo home run to center field to cut the Captains lead to 3-1.

K**evin Kelly** (1) closed the door for the Captains in the ninth and earned his first save of the season. The Lugnuts picked up their third hit of the day, a one-out single by Ryan Gridley, but Jordan Díaz to bounce back to Kelly for the final out of the game.

Allen (1-0) earned the win in his first professional game. He struck out eight and surrendered just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings.

Brady Basso (0-1) took the loss for Lansing. The southpaw threw four innings and collected two strikeouts. He gave up four hits and no walks in his 2021 debut.

Thursday night is the third game of the series between Lake County and Lansing. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Jackson Field.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.