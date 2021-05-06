Dragons Lose 1-0 in Rain-Shortened Game

Midland, Mich. - A sixth inning rain delay of two hours and 45 minutes led to a rain-shortened 1-0 loss for the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night as they fell to the Great Lakes Loons for the first time in third game of the 2021 season.

The game was stopped due to rain shortly after 8:00 p.m. with Great Lakes preparing to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. As the Dow Diamond grounds crew completed work to ready the field for play, the teams prepared for a 10:45 p.m. re-start, and a Dragons relief pitcher warmed up in the bullpen to work the bottom of the sixth. As the Dragons started to take the field to resume the contest just after 10:45, umpires concluded a meeting with the managers of both teams, waved the Dragons off the field, and declared the game a final.

The 1-0 loss dropped the Dragons to 2-1 on the season and came after they had outscored their opponent 13-4 over the first two contests. They allowed just one hit on the night but suffered their first loss of the year.

The Dragons had several chances to score on Thursday night but could not capitalize. They had runners in scoring position in four of their six innings but went 0 for 8 with men at second base and were held scoreless. Their best chances came in the first two innings. Brian Rey hit the first pitch of the game for a double to left but the next two batters struck out and Rey was eventually stranded at second base. Then in the second, Quin Cotton singled to start the inning and stole second, but the next three Dragons hitters were strikeout victims. The Dragons had runners at second with two outs in the fifth and sixth innings but came away without a run.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis pitched well but was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out eight and walking one. He was the only Dayton pitcher to enter the game.

The only run of the game came in the third inning when Zac Ching walked for the Loons to start the rally and went to second on a single by Ryan January, the only hit of the night for Great Lakes. After a fly out to right field advanced the runners to second and third, Miguel Vargas drove a fly ball to the warning track in left for a sacrifice fly to bring in Ching and give the Loons a 1-0 lead.

The Dragons finished with three hits. Rey and Mariel Bautista each had doubles.

The Dragons meet the Loons again on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. Hard-throwing Graham Ashcraft will start for the Dragons against Clayton Beeter. The game can be heard on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

The Dragons will open their 21st home season on May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark.

Notes: Dragons pitchers have allowed just six hits in three games this season covering 23 innings...the Dragons have committed only one error as a team.

