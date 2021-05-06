Scott Collects Three Hits, Leads Charge In First Snappers Win of 2021

May 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







APPLETON, WI - Snappers fans were treated to a show, offensively and defensively, on Thursday night. The team combined for 15 strikeouts, Connor Scott was just a double shy of the cycle, and Beloit picked up its first win of the season, 5-3, over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The Snappers started scoring in the first when Scott led off the game with a solo home run onto the freeway in right field.

A few batters later, Bubba Hollins laced a double down the left-field line to score a pair of runs and put the Snappers up 3-0.

The Timber Rattlers didn't go away. After Scott scored on a triple and a throwing error, Wisconsin added three runs in the sixth inning to make it a 4-3 game in favor of Beloit. However, the Snappers added some insurance with a Nic Ready RBI single in the eighth. Beloit held on to win 5-3.

Kyle Nicolas dazzled on the mound in his professional debut. Nicolas pitched five innings with just one hit and one earned run. The Snappers starter struck out eight batters en route to earning the win.

Nicolas was the winning pitcher. Justin Jarvis of Wisconsin took the loss with 4 2/3 innings and four earned runs. Zack Leban earned the save for Beloit with a perfect ninth inning, adding two strikeouts.

The Snappers are back in action in Appleton on Friday for game four against the Timber Rattlers at 6:35. The Snappers will celebrate their home opener on May 11th against the South Bend Cubs. For more information and tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.