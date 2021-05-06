Chiefs Pick up First Win of the Season over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- After dropping the first two games of the series against the Cedar Rapids, the Peoria Chiefs scored their first win of the 2021 season knocking off the Kernels 11-2 in game three of the six-game road trip. It was the Chiefs first win since September 1, 2019.

Peoria was led by Alec Burleson, who went 3-for-4 at the dish with 2 RBIs and a walk. Chandler Redmond went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. In his first professional start, Mac Lardner went four innings, giving up one hit, three walks, and no runs.

It looked as if it would be a pitcher's duel after the first two innings saw no runs scored by both squads. The Chiefs struck first in the top of the third inning on a RBI single from catcher Pedro Pages, scoring Malcom Nunez from second.

Peoria added another run in the fourth via another RBI single from Chandler Redmond to left-center field, scoring Leandro Cedeno. With the bases empty and one out, outfielder Alec Burleson delivered a solo shot over the right field fence to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

The Kernels scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth inning from a RBI groundout, preceded by a leadoff triple to left field. But the bats stayed hot for Peoria as they answered back with yet another RBI single, this time from Nunez in the top of the seventh. Matt Chamberlain scored from second base, giving them a 4-1 lead.

But Cedar Rapids would not go away. An RBI single from Jair Camargo in the bottom of the eighth inning cut Peoria's lead in half.

In the top of the ninth, the Chiefs sent ten men to the plate and scored seven runs, buoyed by a Pedro Pages RBI-double and a three-run homer by Chandler Redmond, his first home run of the season.

Peoria will look to even the series tomorrow night in game four of the series against Cedar Rapids. RHP Michael YaSenka will take the hill for Peoria.

