TinCaps Fall to Chiefs in 10

June 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped a game that required 10 innings, as they lost 6-5 to the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals affiliate). The TinCaps played their Minor League Baseball-leading 11nth extra-inning game in front of 3,644 fans at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (23-29) started the game hot, as center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) led the bottom of the first off with his first High-A home run. The long ball became a common occurrence tonight with four different players going deep. The game stayed at 1-0 until the fourth inning when Peoria (17-35) scored three runs in the top half of the inning. First baseman Lucas Dunn responded in the fifth however, with the second solo homer of the game for the TinCaps.

With the game staying put, the two teams stayed close into the seventh, when a Chiefs single plated two runners to add to Peoria's lead. The 'Caps responded in the eighth with catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) picking up a single, and third baseman Devin Ortiz walking. Left fielder Tyler Robertson followed with a two-run double to bring Fort Wayne within a run. A bit of TinCaps heroics happened in the bottom of the ninth as designated hitter Griffin Doersching launched a deep fly ball to left to tie the game up, 5-5.

In extras, Peoria was able to score the automatic runner on a sac fly, while the TinCaps failed to score. Right fielder Kai Murphy bunted Ortiz over to third, before Ortiz became the second TinCap thrown out at home in the game.

Enmanuel Pinales turned in six quality innings of work tonight, allowing three runs on six hits, while limiting his walk total to a single free pass.

Fort Wayne also leads the High-A level in one-run games played. The 'Caps are 9-11 in such games.

Next Game: Wednesday, June 5 vs. Peoria (7:05)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 16 Padres prospect)

- Chiefs Probable Starter: LHP Quinn Matthews (No. 20 Cardinals prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

