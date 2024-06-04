Nuts Dial Long Distance to Dump Dragons

June 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Mich. - Trailing 2-0 entering the sixth inning, the Lansing Lugnuts (28-24) scored nine unanswered runs over the next two innings, bolstered by big swings from Danny Bautista, Jr., Euribiel Ángeles and Cole Conn, to rout the Dayton Dragons (25-27), 9-2, on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The Lugnuts have won seven of their last eight games to pull within 2.5 games of division-leading Lake County with 14 games remaining in the first half.

The game was delayed 71 minutes at the start by heavy rain, and then Dayton starter Ryan Cardona fanned nine batters over five innings to keep the Lugnuts' offense quiet.

But the sixth inning began with Brock Bell replacing Cardona, and the Lugnuts treated the reliever to nine hits and nine runs over the next 1 2/3 innings.

Bautista, Jr. capped a three-run sixth with a two-run go-ahead homer to left field.

The Nuts then added six runs in the seventh, thanks to an RBI double from Henry Bolte, a two-run shot from Ángeles, and a three-run home run off the right field foul pole from Conn.

Lugnuts starter Luis Morales allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in four innings, striking out four. He was followed by a dominant Jacob Watters, who blanked Dayton on one hit in four innings, whiffing five. Hunter Breault then struck out a pair in a scoreless ninth.

Right-hander Luis Carrasco starts the second game of the six-game series, opposed by Dayton right-hander Javi Rivera at 7:05 p.m.

The Nuts play Dayton through Sunday, returning home June 11-16 for a six-game series with Cedar Rapids. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

