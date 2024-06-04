Kernels' Klein K's Seven In 5-2 Win Over Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (27-25) had five extra-base hits but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, dropping the series opener to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (31-20) 5-2 on an 84-degree cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

Chris Campos went five innings for the first time in his third start, ninth appearance overall. The right-hander had the slider working striking out five of his first nine faced.

The second time through the order, the Kernels scored two runs on four hits. A Rubel Cespedes longball to right field. Campos, from there, loaded the bases but worked around it. He punched out two in the fifth, notching a season-high seven strikeouts. The 23-year-old now has a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings.

John Klein was as strong for Cedar Rapids through his first five innings. Thayron Liranzo doubled off Klein twice but was left on base both times. Jake Gelof got the Loons on the board, hammering a 0-2 pitch 412 feet and 103 off the bat to left-center.

The sixth inning defined the game, with four of the seven total runs scored, three by Cedar Rapids. Two walks and a single put

Madison Jeffrey in an early hole. After a strikeout, Jeffey permitted an opposite-field single by Dalton Shuffield. Yunior Garcia in right field had it roll under his mitt all three runners scored, the last unearned. Brandon Neeck finished the frame.

Chris Newell had the response, his 16th home run of the year, his eighth solo blast. After Klein's seventh strikeout, Newell, facing Klein a third time, took him yard. A no-doubt 416-foot blast with a 108 mph exit velocity.

The rest of the way, the bullpens clamped down. Neeck went a season-best 2.2 innings scoreless, and Edgardo Henriquez struck out two in a nine-pitch top of the ninth inning. Kernels reliever Jordan Carr got the final two outs of the sixth and followed it with a six-pitch seventh.

Gabriel Yanez recorded the final six outs, permitting three 97+ mph balls put in play, all defensive putouts. Sam Mongelli's double was the lone hit off Yanez.

Rounding Things Out

The Kernels have won their last six games played at Dow Diamond. The last Loons win over the Kernels was May 6th, 2016.

Up Next

Game two between Great Lakes and Cedar Rapids is tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. It is a Paws n Claws Wednesday, with all dogs invited and all White Claws half-off.

