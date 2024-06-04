Lugnuts Top Dragons in Series Opener on Tuesday

Dayton, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts overcame a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning and six more in the seventh as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-2 on Tuesday night. The game was the start to a six-game series.

A crowd of 7,833 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary :

The Dragons took an early lead when their first batter of the game, Hector Rodriguez, blasted a 389' home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning to make it 1-0. It was Rodriguez's fifth homer of the year.

View the Rodriguez home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1798152491374145620

The Dragons added a run in the fourth inning when Cam Collier walked, advanced to second on a groundout by Leo Balcazar, and scored on a two-out single by Carlos Jorge to make it 2-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was outstanding, tossing five scoreless innings and matching his career high with nine strikeouts. Cardona allowed three hits and walked three, leaving the game with a two-run lead.

But Lansing scored three runs in the sixth, taking the lead on a two-out, two-run home run by Danny Bautista off Dragons reliever Brock Bell (2-3). The Lugnuts scored six more against Bell in the seventh, hitting two home runs in the inning to take a 9-2 lead and close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished with five hits. No player had more than one.

Dayton reliever Andrew Moore worked the final two innings and continued a dominant stretch for the hard-throwing right-hander. Moore struck out the first five batters he faced and retired all six Lugnuts to bat against him over two perfect innings. Moore has had six straight scoreless outings covering 11.2 innings, striking out 23 while allowing just two hits.

The Dragons fell to five and one-half games behind first place Lake County with 14 games to play in the first half season.

Notes: The start of the game was delayed by rain for one hour, 11 minutes.

Up Next: The Dragons (25-27) host Lansing (28-24) in the second game of the series at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Javi Rivera (3-2, 5.19) will start for Dayton against Lansing's Luis Carrasco (1-1, 3.00). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

