Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 vs. Lansing)

June 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 l Game # 52

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (27-24) at Dayton Dragons (25-26)

RH Luis Morales (1-0, 3.98) vs. RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 4.54)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the first game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 12-7 over their last 19 games. Lansing is 6-1 over their last seven games.

Last Game: Sunday: Beloit 7, Dayton 2. Beloit scored four runs in the first inning and the Dragons could never trim their deficit under three the rest of the day. Dayton relievers Easton Sikorski, John Murphy, and Luis Mey combined to go five innings and allow just one run, but the offense was limited to six hits. Victor Acosta had two hits and one RBI. Jay Allen II had the only extra base hit, a double.

Last Series (May 28-June 2 at Beloit) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.190 batting average (38 for 200); 3.2 runs/game (19 R, 6 G); 1 home run, 5 stolen bases; 3.12 ERA (52 IP, 18 ER); 7 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 5 games behind Lake County, the East Division leader.

Team Notes

Over the last 10 games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.59. The team ERA over this period (since May 23) is the best in the Midwest League and third best in full-season MiLB (120 teams).

Since May 12 (19 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.29 ERA, best in the MWL over that time period and second in High-A (30 teams).

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 16 games is batting.368 (21 for 57) with two home runs, 11 RBI, three doubles, and 10 walks (.464 OBP;.990 OPS). Stewart has hit safely in six straight games.

Hector Rodriguez on the road trip that ended Sunday went 19 for 51 (.373) with two doubles and two RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in his last four starts has allowed just three runs in 23 innings (1.17 ERA, 12 H, 7 BB, 28 SO). Lyons missed his most recent scheduled start on Sunday due to arm soreness.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted three straight scoreless outings covering 16.2 innings, with 24 strikeouts and only eight hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11.2 innings, allowing five hits, no walks, with 9 SO.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed five straight scoreless outings covering 9.2 innings (1-0, 3 Sv), allowing two hits with 18 strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last four outings: 6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, June 5 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Luis Carrasco (1-1, 3.00) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (3-2, 5.19)

Thursday, June 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing LH Will Johnston (2-1, 3.27) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (2-3, 5.12)

Friday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Grant Judkins (1-3, 3.82) at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.23)

Saturday, June 8 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (3-2, 3.95) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, June 9 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Luis Morales at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 7.71)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

