Chiefs Outlast TinCaps in Extras

June 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - A late three-run lead evaporated for the Chiefs on Tuesday, but a Zach Levenson sac fly in the top 10th inning stood tall in a 6-5 win over Fort Wayne.

Peoria took a 5-2 lead into the home half of the eighth inning. Chiefs reliever Tanner Jacobson, who scattered just one earned run in the month of May, was an out away from a scoreless frame. TinCaps outfielder Tyler Robertson lifted a fly ball into center field. Peoria's Won-Bin Cho lost the ball in the twilight sky, allowing two runs to score and cut the Chiefs lead to 5-4. Jacobson retired the next batter on one pitch to keep the Chiefs in front.

In the bottom of the ninth, lead-off batter Griffin Doersching promptly tied the game at 5-5 with a solo homer to left. Jacobson stranded the winning run in scoring position to force extras.

The Chiefs manufactured a run in the top of the 10th to jump back in front. With Tre Richardson the designated runner at second, an Alex Iadisernia groundout moved him over to third. The next batter, Zach Levenson, brought Richardson home with a sac fly into center.

Nathanael Heredia was tasked with the save chance in the bottom of the 10th. With the tying run at third and one out, Robertson grounded sharply to the left side. Peoria third baseman Michael Curialle gloved and threw out the tying run at the plate. Heredia then retired pinch-hitter Nerwilian Cedeno to end the contest.

A Fort Wayne ambush started the game on Tuesday. Homer Bush Jr. socked a lead-off blast, his first homer of the year, to give the TinCaps an early 1-0 lead.

Chiefs starter Brycen Mautz labored early before settling in. The southpaw turned in a 1-2-3 third inning and at one point retired six in a row.

The Peoria offense broke through in the fourth inning. After an Osvaldo Tovalin double, Leonardo Bernal singled into right to plate Tovalin and tie the score. The next batter, Chris Rotondo, launched a two-run homer over the wall in left to give the Chiefs a 3-1 cushion. For Rotondo, it was his first High-A hit since rejoining the club after starting the year at Double-A Springfield.

Mautz worked into the sixth inning Tuesday before being lifted with outs in the frame. A Lucas Dunn solo homer was the only other blemish on Mautz's line, as he departed in line for the win.

Iadisernia's two-run single in the top of the seventh gave Peoria its brief 5-2 lead. The Chiefs outfielder has now driven in seven runs over his last seven games.

The series continues Wednesday at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne. Reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Quinn Mathews takes the ball for the Chiefs.

