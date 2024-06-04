Hamm Takes First Loss in 7-3 Defeat

June 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - West Michigan Whitecaps pitcher Jaden Hamm, owner of the lowest ERA in the Midwest League, gave up a season-high four runs and two homers in four innings as part of a 7-3 loss to the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

Hamm, who had been limited to just four innings in his last two Whitecaps starts, has helped the 'Caps win his last five starts and seven of his last eight contests before Tuesday's defeat. The loss drops West Michigan out of a three-way second-place tie with Great Lakes and Lansing in the Midwest League Eastern Division.

The Whitecaps scored first on Tuesday when Seth Stephenson crossed the plate on a wild pitch from South Bend starter Nick Dean to take a 1-0 lead. After Jonathon Long smashed a solo homer in the second to tie the game, Roberto Campos followed suit to return the lead to West Michigan in the fourth, 2-1. After a Josh Crouch sacrifice fly extended the lead to 3-1, Jordan Nwogu put the Cubs ahead for good with a three-run homer off Hamm to take a 4-3 advantage. The homer marked the first time in Hamm's career he had given up two homers in one game. In the fifth, 'Caps reliever Erick Pinales walked three of the four batters he faced, while the other, South Bend shortstop Jefferson Rojas, delivered a run-scoring double to highlight a three-run frame to extend the South Bend lead to 7-3 and end the scoring in the contest and give the Cubs a series-opening win.

The Whitecaps fall to 27-25, while the Cubs improve 23-29 and 9-4 in its last 13 games. Hamm (1-1) gave up four runs in four innings in taking his first loss in professional baseball, while Nick Dean (3-0) tossed five innings and gave up three innings in picking up his third win of the season. Campos and Luis Santana each collected two hits in a losing cause. On the mound, reliever Yosber Sanchez pitched two perfect innings in his 'Caps debut while striking out a pair of hitters.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series from Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Dylan Smith gets the start for West Michigan against Cubs righty Sam Armstrong. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

