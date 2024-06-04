Dragons Players Earn Reds Minor League Awards in May

June 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Cincinnati Reds today announced their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for May, and both awards went to Dayton Dragons players. Dragons infielder Sal Stewart was named Reds Minor League Player of the Month, while Jared Lyons was named Reds MiLB Pitcher of the Month.

Stewart batted.292 for the month with two home runs and 13 runs batted in. For the year, Stewart is batting.296 with four home runs, 24 RBI, a.411 on-base percentage, and an OPS of.855. He is a native of Miami, Florida and was selected by the Reds in the supplemental first round of the 2022 draft (32nd overall selection) out of Westminster Christian High School. The Reds took Stewart with the draft choice they were awarded as compensation for losing outfielder Nick Castellanos in free agency.

Lyons had a sensational month as a starting pitcher, making four appearances. He went 3-0 with a 1.17 earned run average. Lyons allowed just three runs in 23 innings (two of the runs scored with two outs in his final inning of the month). Lyons allowed just 12 hits and seven walks in May while striking out 28. On the year, Lyons is 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA in eight starts. Lyons was the Reds 14th round draft pick in 2022 out of George Mason University.

The Dragons open a six-game home series tonight against the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.