Wisconsin Hits Three Homers in 9-5 Win

June 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The start of the game did not go well for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field, but the finish was just fine for the home team. The Quad Cities River Bandits scored three quick runs in the first inning. The Rattlers, led by big offensive nights from Ramόn Rodríguez and Jheremy Vargas, stormed back from the early deficit to claim a 9-5 victory and maintain their position at the top of the West Division.

The River Bandits (23-29) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. A walk and a catcher's interference with one out set the stage. Kale Emshoff ripped a double to left to score both runners. Carson Roccaforte followed with an RBI double to right.

Wisconsin (33-19) responded with four runs after two outs in the bottom of the first. Dylan O'Rae was hit by a pitch and Rodríguez walked with two outs. Tayden Hall singled to right to score O'Rae. Jesús Chirinos put the Rattlers in front with a three-run homer when he lifted a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left.

Quad Cities came back in the top of the second as they loaded the bases with one out. Brett Squires singled to left to drive in the tying run with an error on the play allowing the go-ahead run to score.

The Timber Rattlers continued to use the long ball to retake the lead. Vargas hit a lead-off homer in the bottom of the second. Rodríguez put the Rattlers in front with a lead-off homer in the third.

O'Rae, who moved his current on-base streak to sixteen games earlier in the night, was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. Rodríguez followed with a double high off the wall in left to drive in O'Rae for a 7-5 lead.

Rodríguez started the Rattlers final rally in the seventh inning with a lead-off double, his third hit of the game. Eduarqui Fernández doubled with two outs to knock in Rodríguez. Vargas followed with his second double - and third hit of the game - to account for the final run of the game.

Wisconsin's bullpen did their job as they tossed 5-1/3 scoreless innings. Starting pitcher Mark Manfredi battled through the first three innings and retired the first two batters of the fourth. Chase Costello, who picked up the win, got the final out of the fourth and pitched a scoreless fifth for 1-1/3 shutout innings with a strikeout.

Brian Fitzpatrick scattered four hits and struck out five over three innings. He was also the beneficiary of a great defensive play by Rodríguez. Jared Dickey started the sixth inning with a double with the Rattlers still up by two runs. Dickey strayed too far from second with one out and Rodríguez fired down to Jadher Areinamo covering to pick Dickey off for the second out. The next two batters reached on a walk and a strikeout before Fitzpatrick got the final out of the inning on a strikeout.

Bayden Root pitched a perfect ninth to close out the game.

Rodríguez was 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, a walk, two RBI, and three runs scored for the Rattlers.

In the first-half West Division race, Wisconsin maintained their 1-1/2 game lead over the second place Cedar Rapids Kernels. Cedar Rapids defeated the Great Lakes Loons on the road 5-2 on Tuesday night. There are fourteen games remaining in the first half of the season.

Game Two of the series is Wednesday afternoon. Tate Kuehner (2-1, 3.86) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Ben Kudrna (2-4, 3.72) is set to start for the River Bandits. Game time is 12:10pm.

The Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO makes it a great day for fans ages 55 and older on Wednesday. A box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 is part of this deal. This offer is available online this season by using this link and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be broadcast on tv-32 starting at noon. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 11:50am. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

QC 320 000 000 - 5 9 2

WIS 411 100 20x - 9 10 2

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Jesús Chirinos (3rd, 2 on in 1st inning off Hunter Owen, 2 out)

Jheremy Vargas (3rd, 0 on in 2nd inning off Hunter Owen, 0 out)

Ramόn Rodríguez (3rd, 0 on in 3rd inning off Hunter Owen, 0 out)

WP: Chase Costello (2-2)

LP: Hunter Owen (5-2)

TIME: 2:47

ATTN: 2,639

