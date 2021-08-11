TinCaps Fall Despite Strong Outing From Vela

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their second game in a row on Wednesday night, falling to the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), 5-1, at Parkview Field.

Pitching dominated the story for both sides in the early goings. For the TinCaps (40-46), left-hander Noel Vela allowed just one unearned run over five innings in his Parkview Field debut, striking out six. For the Cubs (39-46), starting pitcher Max Bain matched Vela's efficiency, and took it an inning further. Across six shutout innings, Bain allowed just three hits and struck out five.

The unearned run came in on an RBI single bounced over a pinched-in infield from South Bend shortstop Liam Spence in his High-A debut. The 2021 Cubs draftee out of the University of Tennessee then plated the first earned run against TinCaps pitching in the seventh, when his single to right drove in left fielder Yonathan Perlaza.

The TinCaps got on the board in the eighth, when Luis Almanzar, who entered as a pinch-hitter, rolled an infield single down the third-base line to plate left fielder Grant Little.

The game entered the ninth with South Bend leading 2-1, but South Bend right fielder and Cubs No. 7 rated prospect Alexander Canario changed that. After there were two outs and no one on base, a pair of walks ahead of Canario set up a three-run home run to left field gave the Cubs a four-run lead. The blast was Canario's fourth in as many games, dating back to last week's series against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate).

Wednesday night's game also marked the Parkview Field debut for TinCaps reliever Luke Boyd, who became the first member of the Padres' 2021 draft class to play in Fort Wayne. The 17th round selection from Baylor fired a scoreless eighth inning.

Next Game: Thursday, August 12 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- - Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Guarate (MLB.com's No. 29 Padres Prospect)

- - South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Alexander Vizcaíno (MLB.com's No. 8 Cubs Prospect)

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

