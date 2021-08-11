Kernels Hold off Chiefs Late

Peoria, IL. - The Peoria Chiefs were unable to get the big hit Wednesday night, as they were just 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position in a 5-4 loss to Cedar Rapids. With the win, the Kernels were able to knot up the series at a game apiece.

Cedar Rapids found some success the second time through the order against Peoria starter Wilfredo Pereira. The first three batters collected hits to begin the third inning, which included a solo homer from Edouard Julien to make it 1-0. With the bases loaded and two outs in the frame, a flare off the bat of Jefferson Morales made it 3-0 Kernels.

The Chiefs continued to battle back all evening long, a theme in Wednesday's contest. After their first three batters reached to begin the fourth inning, Aaron Antonini cut the deficit to 3-2 with a two-run single.

Cedar Rapids did not wait around for a response, as they got the two runs right back in the fifth. Seth Gray led off the inning with a solo shot to make it 4-2. Then, after a Wander Javier triple, a broken bat single by Max Smith made it 5-2.

Cedar Rapids starter Ben Gross, who went on to earn the win, struck out a career-high 13 batters and stymied the Chiefs through six innings.

The Chiefs did make it interesting against the Kernels bullpen, however. A single, a hit by pitch and a walk loaded the bases with no one out in the eighth inning. Cedar Rapids turned to Zach Featherstone to try and work out of the jam. After striking out consecutive hitters, Zade Richardson broke through with a two-run double that made it a one-run contest, a 5-4 Cedar Rapids lead. Featherstone retired Tommy Jew to close out the eighth and he worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to hold off a furious Peoria rally.

The series continues tomorrow at Dozer Park. Right-hander Michael Yasenka will take the bump for the Chiefs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Single Game Ticket Information

August and September single game tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

