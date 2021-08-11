Gross Strikes out 13 Chiefs in 5-4 Victory

PEORIA, Ill. - Ben Gross registered a career-high 13 strikeouts Wednesday at Dozer Park while leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 5-4 win over the Peoria Chiefs. The Kernels (46-40) and the Chiefs (33-53) are now tied at 1-1 in this six-game series.

Gross (5-1) yielded just two runs over six innings in a quality start and became the first Cedar Rapids pitcher to strike out 13 batters in one game since May 18, 2004 when Kevin Jepsen posted 13 strikeouts at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. This was also the fifth double-digit strikeout performance for the 2021 Kernels.

The Kernels scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Edouard Julien led off with a solo home run to right-center field. Later in the frame, Jeferson Morales hit a two-run single.

Peoria sliced its deficit to 3-2 during the bottom of the fourth. Aaron Antonini's one-out, bases-loaded single plated Jordan Walker and Jhon Torres.

Cedar Rapids added two tallies within the fifth while building a 5-2 edge. Seth Gray belted a leadoff blast over the center-field wall. Wander Javier followed with his Minor League Baseball-leading 10th triple and came in on Max Smith's single.

Two Chiefs runs in the eighth inning brought the final score to 5-4 Kernels. Zade Richardson delivered a two-run double that drove in Torres and Todd Lott, but that was all that Peoria could muster. The runs were charged to Osiris German who still ended up with his third hold, and Zach Featherstone closed the contest to earn his team-high eighth save.

The loss went to Peoria's Wilfredo Pereira (2-7). He conceded three runs over four innings and also notched a team-high seven strikeouts.

First pitch for Thursday's tilt is set for 6:35 p.m. with Cedar Rapids right-hander Louie Varland (2-0, 0.83) expected to start versus Peoria right-hander Michael YaSenka (0-8, 6.62). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz can be heard on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next six-game homestand from Tuesday, August 17 through Sunday, August 22. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

