Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 l Game # 86

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (45-40) at Lansing Lugnuts (41-44)

LH Jacques Pucheu (4-1, 3.70) vs. RH Reid Birlingmair (3-5, 4.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 7, Lansing 6 (At Lansing: Dragons 4, Lugnuts 3). Current Series: Dayton 1, Lansing 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 10, Lansing 1. Christian Roa was dominant over six innings, striking out eight and walking no one while allowing just one run in his High-A debut. The Dragons hit three home runs in a game for just the second time this season. Alex McGarry, Eric Yang, and Ivan Johnson each hit home runs. Johnson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base along with the homer in his first game with the Dayton club. Dragons pitchers did not issue a walk in a game for the first time in 2021.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons currently trail Great Lakes by one-half game in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Transactions: On Tuesday, shortstop Miguel Hernandez was promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga, while shortstop Ivan Johnson was promoted to Dayton from Low-A Daytona. Additionally, utility infielder Reyny Reyes was transferred from Dayton to Daytona.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .419 and batting average at .333. He is fifth in the league in OPS at .878. Urbaez is seventh in all of Full-Season Minor League Baseball in batting at .333. NOTE: Urbaez is first among active players in the High-A Central League in batting average. The official league leader, Justin Yurchak, is no longer in the league, and will not have enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title unless he returns to the league.

James Free has six doubles in his last six games. He is 7 for 21 (.333) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .324 over his last 20 games. He ranks third in the league in on-base percentage (.405), fourth in stolen bases (30), and fifth in runs scored (55).

Ricky Karcher over his last six appearances: 3 Sv, 6.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 BB, 11 SO.

Jacques Pucheu over his last four starts: 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 11 BB, 23 SO.

Carson Spiers over his last four starts: 2-1, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 28 SO.

John Ghyzel over his last four relief appearances: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO.

Team Notes

Dragons pitchers have posted a 2.62 ERA in the eight games on the road trip, the best team ERA in the league over the time period.

The Dayton bullpen over the last seven games has tossed 28 innings and allowed just three earned runs, a 0.96 ERA.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 55 of the 85 games they have played this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., August 12 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.72) at Lansing RH Colin Peluse (6-2, 3.50)

Fri., August 13 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 4.82) at Lansing RH Shohei Tomioka (4-5, 4.59)

Sat., August 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-5, 3.92) at Lansing RH Jack Cushing (6-0, 2.48)

Sun., August 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-0, 1.50) at Lansing RH Jorge Juan (0-2, 11.12)

