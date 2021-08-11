'Caps and Captains Postponed
August 11, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps ballgame scheduled for Wednesday against the Lake County Captains has been postponed due to inclement weather at Classic Park.
Heavy thunderstorms during the late afternoon proved to be too much for the potential of playing on Wednesday, leading to the postponement. This becomes the first rainout for West Michigan since June 29 at Peoria.
The postponement marks the sixth time this season that the Whitecaps have not played on an intended gameday. Wednesday's game is scheduled to be made up in a Friday doubleheader beginning at 4:00 pm. Both games will last seven innings in duration, with a 30-minute break in-between contests. Friday will become the sixth doubleheader for West Michigan this season, with the 'Caps having posted a 7-3 record in those circumstances.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Lake County Captains from Classic Park on Thursday at 7:00 pm. Whitecaps lefty and Ohio native Adam Wolf goes to the mound against the Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
