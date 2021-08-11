Captains vs. Whitecaps Postponed

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains have announced Wednesday's game against the West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed.

The game will be made up on Friday, August 13 as part of a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Classic Park.

Tickets for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for tickets to any regular season 2021 Captains home game, subject to availability. Wednesday's tickets are valid for both games on Friday.

