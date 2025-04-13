TinCaps End Roadtrip with Win

DAYTON, Ohio - The TinCaps concluded their road trip Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 win over the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) at Day Air Ballpark to earn a split of the six-game series. Fort Wayne's pitchers didn't allow an earned run, lowering the team's ERA to 2.08, the second lowest earned run average out of all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball.

Offensively, the 'Caps (5-4) scored all the runs they'd need in the top of the second inning. Catcher Addison Kopack opened the scoring with an RBI single. Later in the frame shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Dayton (3-6) trimmed Fort Wayne's lead to 2-1 in the fifth with an unearned run. But the TinCaps responded right away in the sixth as Kopack drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

Eric Yost started on the mound for the 'Caps and struck out six batters over four-plus innings of work. Harry Gustin stranded a pair of inherited runners in the fifth and after 1 2/3 innings of relief, handed the ball to Dayton native Nick Wissman, who threw two scoreless frames. Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) recorded a four-out save with two strikeouts to close it.

Fort Wayne out-hit Dayton, 9-7. Right fielder Braeden Karpathios had a game-high three hits, while center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño added two hits, including a double.

