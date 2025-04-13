Kernels Win Offensive Battle, Outlast Beloit 10-7, Win Season Opening Homestand

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids used a seven-run bottom of the first inning to anchor the offense en route to a 10-7 victory over Beloit, winning the season-opening homestand 4-2.

In the bottom of the first, the Kernels got on the board early and often. Kyle DeBarge and Brandon Winokur both singled to open the inning. Then, after a Billy Amick walk, Gabriel Gonzalez drove in two on a base hit to left field to put Cedar Rapids on top 2-0. Khadim Diaw then followed with a flare into right for another RBI. After Gonzlez came home to score on an error, the next batter, Danny De Andrade, hit a double in the left center gap for an RBI two bagger to up the lead to 5-0. With one out, Misael Urbina got an RBI on a single to right, adding one more to make it 6-0. DeBarge then came back up and lined an RBI double into the gap in left center to make it 7-0 after one in an inning the Kernels sent 13 hitters to the plate.

Beloit scratched a run across in the top of the second. A Colby Shade base hit, a steal, and a fielder's choice produced a run to make it 7-1.

In the bottom of the frame, Cedar Rapids got that run back. After Diaw was hit by a pitch, De Andrade doubled off the wall in left field. With two in scoring position, Diaw scored on a wild pitch to up the lead to 8-1.

In the top of the fourth, Beloit began to chip away. Two leadoff walks began the inning, then a single loaded the bases. A Yiddi Cappe walk brought in a run, then a fielder's choice allowed one more run to come across, cutting the Kernels' lead to 8-3.

Cedar Rapids answered back in the home half of the fourth. With two outs, DeBarge walked, stole second and third before scoring on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 9-3.

That stayed the score until the top of the eighth. Cappe walked with one out, then stole second and advanced to third on a balk. Ryan Ignoffo brought him home with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-4. After back-to-back singles by Echedry Vargas and Fenwick Trimble, Colby Shade doubled to center field, bringing in both to cut the lead down to 9-6.

In the bottom of the inning, Cedar Rapids added some insurance. To begin the frame, Kyle Hess doubled into right center field, and after he moved to third on a groundout, he scored on a Winokur RBI groundout to make it 10-6.

Beloit produced a run in the top of the ninth, but it was too little too late, and the Kernels hung on for the series-clinching 10-7 win.

The victory, in the game where Cedar Rapids tied a Midwest League record with six hit-by-pitches and the two sides combined to steal a league record 15 bases, improves CR to 6-3 on the season and secures the series win against Beloit, 4-2. The Kernels hit the road on Tuesday to open up a six-game series in Peoria at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.

