George Homers Twice, Hope Has Four Hits in Loons 12-11 Loss in Extras to Lansing

April 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (4-5) delivered 11 runs off 14 hits but it was not enough to best the Lansing Lugnuts (4-5) in a 12-11 loss on a cloudy 54-degree Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

- Kendall George homered twice. The Dodgers No. 15 prospect went yard in the third inning and then gave Great Lakes an 11-9 lead in the 12th with a 427-foot blast to centerfield. George had one home run in 86 games last season in Low-A.

- Zyhir Hope drove in three runs with four hits. A homer shy of the cycle, the Dodgers No. 6 prospect had a two-run double in the fourth and an RBI double in the eighth. Hope posted 10 RBI this week and now leads the Midwest League with 13.

- The Loons led 9-3 entering the ninth inning. Lansing got a leadoff double, two walks with one out, and a groundout that pushed across a run. Lugnuts' eight-hitter Casey Yamauchi was hit by a pitch followed by another walk that pushed across another run. It set up Rodney Green Jr. who with the bases loaded rocked an 0-2 pitch over the right field fence to tie the game.

- Lansing left a combined three men on in the 10th and 11th. A Sahid Valenzuela diving defensive play at shortstop stranded three Great Lakes runners in the top of the 11th.

- Down two in the 12th, Cole Conn led off the inning with an RBI double scoring the placed runner. A walk and wild pitch gave Jared Dickey a chance to win it, which he did with a two-run single to shallow right field.

- Carlos Rojas drove in his first run of the season with an RBI single in the second inning. Cam Decker and Wilman Diaz each delivered their first extra-base hits of the year, both with an RBI double in a four-run fourth for the Loons.

Rounding Things Out

Kole Myers walked four times in the contest. He is the eighth Loon all-time with four walks in a single game.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons start a six-game home series against the Dayton Dragons. Tuesday, April 15th is the first Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer and Jackie Robinson Day across baseball. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

