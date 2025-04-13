Spirited Sky Carp Rally Falls Short

April 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp dug themselves a deep hole Sunday afternoon, and nearly rallied for an improbable victory before falling 10-7 to Cedar Rapids in the series finale.

Sky Carp starter Jake Brooks recorded just two outs while allowing seven runs to get the game off to a nightmarish start for the Carp.

But the pitching stabilized, and the offense came alive, allowing the Carp to eventually bring the tying run to the plate with nobody out in the ninth inning before the Kernels pitching staff closed the door.

The Carp scored a run in the second, two in the fourth, three in the eighth and one more in the ninth to account for the final margin. The offense was active as usual, collecting 12 hits, 10 walks and 11 stolen bases, setting a season high.

Yiddi Cappe continued his outstanding start, picking up one hit, three walks and three steals. Fenwick Trimble and Michael Snyder each had two hits, while Colby Shade had three hits and a pair of steals.

Highlighting the pitching performance was Jack Sellinger (1 1-3 scoreless frames) and Jesse Bergin, who threw two scoreless innings.

The Sky Carp will return home Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first of a six-game series. Fans will get plenty of opportunity to get out and enjoy the sunshine, as four of the six games will take place during the day.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

