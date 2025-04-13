Chiefs Outslug Cubs to Take Finale

April 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The Peoria Chiefs survived a wild seven-run seventh inning from the South Bend Cubs and held on for an 11-9 win on Sunday afternoon to take the series finale. With the win, Peoria improved to 2-7 on the season.

Peoria carried a 9-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but South Bend stormed back with a seven-run frame to make it a one-run game. Right-hander Tyler Bradt came on in relief and walked two before giving up a single to Ivan Brethowr to load the bases with no outs. A walk to Drew Bowser scored Cristen Hernandez, and another to Edgar Alvarez brought home Reivaj Garcia to make it 9-3. After Bradt struck out Ariel Armas for the first out, Carter Trice singled into left field, scoring Brethowr and cutting the lead to 9-4. Hunter Hayes then entered and struck out Reginald Preciado for the second out. The next batter, Rafael Morel, reached on a fielding error by third baseman Michael Curialle, allowing Bowser to score and making it 9-5. A walk to Hernandez plated another run, cutting the lead to 9-6, and Garcia followed with a two-run single to bring the Cubs within one at 9-8.

The Chiefs responded immediately in the top of the eighth inning. Miguel Ugueto led off with a single, and after two quick outs, South Bend brought in left-hander Burl Carraway. He walked Jon Jon Gazdar, Miguel Villarroel, and Ryan Campos to force in a run and make it 10-8. With Zach Levenson at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Gazdar to score from third and push the lead to 11-8.

South Bend got a run back in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs and a runner on first, Trice singled on a ground ball to short, and Preciado followed with an RBI single to left that brought home Alvarez to make it 11-9. They would get no close as Tanner Jacobson turned in a 1-2-3 ninth to slam the door shut.

Before the Cubs' rally, the Chiefs had controlled the game behind a strong outing from starter Hancel Rincon. The right-hander tossed four innings, allowed two hits, and struck out five. Jawilme Ramirez followed with two innings of relief and gave up just one run.

Peoria scored first, just as they had in all six games of the series. In the top of the first inning, Levenson and Baez delivered back-to-back singles, and with Won Bin Cho batting, Levenson scored on a stolen base attempt and a throwing error by Armas to make it 1-0. Michael Curialle extended the lead in the second inning with a solo home run to left, his second of the season, that made it 2-0.

The Chiefs added some cushion in the fifth inning. Campos walked, and Levenson doubled to put runners on second and third. With one out, Cho singled into center to score both and made it 4-0. After Marino Santy hit Ugueto and Jobert to load the bases, the Cubs turned to the bullpen. Kenyi Perez took over but hit Curialle with his first pitch, forcing in Cho to push the lead to 5-0.

Peoria chipped in another run in the sixth inning. Villarroel singled, Campos walked, and a double steal set the stage for a throwing error by Armas into center field, which allowed Villarroel to score and made it 6-0.

South Bend got its first run in the bottom half of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Preciado hit into a force out that scored Bowser to make it 6-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Chiefs added more. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Villarroel reached on catcher's interference, bringing in Jobert to make it 7-1. After a flyout, Levenson delivered again with a two-run single to right, scoring Curialle and Gazdar to give Peoria a 9-1 lead.

That cushion proved critical, as South Bend's seventh-inning rally made it a game, but the Chiefs were able to hang on.

Following an off day on Monday, the Chiefs return home to open a six-game series against Cedar Rapids at Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CDT on Tuesday.

