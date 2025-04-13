Fort Wayne Holds on to Edge Dragons 3-1 as Teams Split 6-Game Series

April 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Four Fort Wayne pitchers combined to scatter seven hits as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs split the six-game series, three wins apiece.

A crowd of 7,620 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Fort Wayne scored two runs with two outs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead against Dayton starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (0-1). Aguilera remained in the game to pitch five innings in a credible performance, but the two runs he allowed marked the first time all season that a Dayton starting pitcher surrendered more than one run in any game.

The Dragons had plenty of chances at the plate but they went a combined 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

In the second inning, the Dragons loaded the bases with one out before Myles Smith grounded to shortstop into an inning-ending double play.

In the fifth inning, Trey Faltine reached on an infield single, stole second, and went to third on an error with no one out. Victor Acosta grounded to second base against a drawn-in infield, and the ball was misplayed for an error as Faltine scored to make it 2-1. Acosta reached third with one out, but Ricardo Cabrera grounded to shortstop and Acosta was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the inning, and after Ariel Almonte walked, John Michael Faile grounded out to third to end the threat. Fort Wayne added a run in the sixth to regain their two-run lead at 3-1.

The Dragons had runners in scoring position in the sixth and eighth innings but could not capitalize. In the ninth, still trailing by two, the first two Dragons batters reached on a hit batsman and a walk. A sacrifice bunt by Cabrera moved the runners to second and third with one out, but Almonte struck out and Faile flied out to right-center field to end the game.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Faile had two hard singles through the middle. Connor Burns also had two hits.

Dragons center fielder Carlos Jorge suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury after making a sensational running catch in the sixth inning. Jorge left the game immediately, going off the field on a cart. No additional information on his condition was immediately available.

Notes: Dayton starting pitchers have now tossed 38.2 innings on the season while allowing just five runs (1.16 ERA). The five runs allowed by the starters are the fewest in Minor League Baseball, across 11 leagues with 120 teams.

Up Next: The Dragons (3-6) do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series in Midland, Michigan against the Great Lakes Loons (5-5) on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm. Nestor Lorant (0-0, 1.80) will start for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 22 against West Michigan at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.