'Caps Drop Series to Captains, 8-4

April 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps could not protect a pair of two-run leads, and one big inning was too much to overcome in an 8-4 loss to the Lake County Captains on Sunday at Classic Auto Group Park.

A six-run seventh frame highlighted the Captains third straight win of the week. The 'Caps loss gives Lake County the series win, four games to two.

The Whitecaps took an early lead when Seth Stephenson roped an RBI-double, plating Max Clark and giving West Michigan a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, a run-scoring single by Jack Penney extended the edge to 2-0. The score remained the same until the fifth as starting pitcher Carlos Marcano worked in and out of trouble for the first four innings of the contest. In the fifth, reliever Joe Adametz entered and gave up a game-tying two-run single to Johnny Tincher to even the score at two. In the sixth, infielder Abel Bastidas, making his first start in his Whitecaps career, ripped a go-ahead two-run double off the left field wall, re-supplying the 'Caps their two-run lead at 4-2. In the seventh, Ralphy Velazquez ripped his fourth home run of the series, a solo shot to cut the 'Caps lead to 4-3 and sparking the six-run frame. An RBI-double by Tincher knotted the game at four before a go-ahead RBI-single by Christian Knapczyk gave Lake County a 5-4 lead, followed by a controversial two-run triple on a ball hit down the first base line by Wuilfredo Antunez. After a sacrifice fly by Jonah Advincula extended the lead to 8-4, 'Caps hitting coach Matt Malott was ejected by home plate umpire Evan Anderson as the 'Caps fell for the third straight contest.

The Whitecaps fall to 5-4 while the Captains jump to 6-3. Lake County reliever Jack Jasiak (2-0) tossed 2.2 scoreless frames out of the bullpen to collect his second win, while 'Caps pitcher Joe Adametz (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings in taking his first loss of the season. Infielder Peyton Graham went 2-for-4 in the 'Caps only multi-hit performance of the ballgame.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps head home for the first six-game series of the season against the South Bend Cubs beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Righty Rayner Castillo is scheduled to get the start for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.