Captains Use Seventh Inning Avalanche to Defeat Whitecaps

April 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale six-game series, the Lake County Captains (6-3) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (5-4) by a final score of 8-4 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

A six-run bottom of the seventh inning enabled the Captains to clinch their second consecutive series victory to begin the 2025 season.

Lake County trailed 4-2 entering the home half of the seventh. After SS Jose Devers lined out to begin the half-frame, each of the next six Captains hitters reached base.

1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 5 Cleveland prospect, hit a solo home run, his fourth homer of the year, to cut Lake County's deficit to 4-3. A walk from C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline 's No. 15 Cleveland prospect, and an infield single from RF Esteban González set up a game-tying RBI double from DH Johnny Tincher. Tincher finished the day with a career-high three hits, as well as three RBI, recording a two-out, two-run single in his previous at-bat two innings prior.

One batter later, 2B Christian Knapczyk hit an RBI infield single to put the Captains in front 5-4. Lake County then received insurance over the next two plate appearances, as LF Wuilfredo Antunez hit a two-run triple and CF Jonah Advincula drove Antunez in with a sacrifice fly.

After entering the game in the top of the seventh, RHP Jack Jasiak (2-0) put the finishing touches on the Captains' third consecutive victory, working 2.2 scoreless innings to end the ballgame. The right-hander struck out three, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Lake County LHP Caden Favors (ND) did not record a decision in his second start of the week, pitching three innings. The southpaw allowed two hits, two earned runs, and four walks, while throwing one strikeout in 67 pitches (35 strikes).

Whitecaps LHP Nick Adametz (0-1) suffered the loss in relief, allowing seven hits, six earned runs, and one walk in 2.1 innings of work.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin their first six-game road series of the year against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- At 6-3, the Captains are in sole possession of first place in the Midwest League East Division for the first time this season and tied for the best record in the MWL with the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits.

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez has hit three home runs in his last two games. The 19-year-old is tied with Lansing OF Rodney Green Jr. for the Midwest League lead with four home runs this season.

- C Johnny Tincher recorded three hits and three RBI in a game for the first time in his professional career on Sunday afternoon. This marks the 23-year-old's first three-hit, three-RBI performance since March 5, 2023 for the University of Washington versus Northern Colorado.

- RHP Jack Jasiak has now recorded three scoreless relief appearances to begin his High-A career. The 24-year-old has allowed just six hits and one walk, while throwing eight strikeouts over 7.1 consecutive shutout innings.

