Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM Game)

April 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, April 13, 2025 l Game #9

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio : Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-4) at Dayton Dragons (3-5)

RH Eric Yost (0-1, 0.00) vs. RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-0, 13.50)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons have won three of the first five games of the series.

Last Game. Saturday: Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 0. Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski tossed four dominant innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hit shutout. Serwinowski allowed only one hit with one walk and six strikeouts. The Dragons scored four runs in the first inning, bunching three of the first hits they would collect on the day in the first frame of the contest. Relievers Nick Sando, Jimmy Romano, and Cody Adcock combined to toss the final five innings without allowing a runner past second base.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to pitch 33.2 innings while allowing just three runs (0.80 ERA, second best in Minor League Baseball-120 teams). Dragons starters have allowed the fewest runs in Minor League Baseball. The starters have walked eight and struck out 43. The Dayton starters' WHIP of 0.68 is first in the minors. Dayton starters have allowed 15 hits with a .132 opponent's batting average (second in minors).

The Dragons have won three of their last four games including two shutout wins (opponent scored just one run in the other Dayton victory).

Yerlin Confidan is eighth in the MWL in OPS (1.028), third in on-base percentage (.528), second in walks (10), and second in runs scored (8). He has drawn at least one walk in six straight games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 15 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 1.80) at Great Lakes LH Luke Fox

Wednesday, April 16 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Patrick Copen (0-0, 1.42)

Thursday, April 17 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (1-0, 0.00)

Friday, April 18 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-1, 1.17) at Great Lakes RH Payton Martin (0-1, 9.95)

Saturday, April 19 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Christian Romero

Sunday, April 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Great Lakes LH Luke Fox

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.