TinCaps Blank Cubs in South Bend
May 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps shut out the South Bend Cubs, 5-0, on Thursday night at Four Winds Field. It marked Fort Wayne's third shutout victory so far this season, and snapped South Bend's eight-game winning streak.
Left-handed starting pitcher Noel Vela spun six innings to lower his season ERA to a Midwest League-low 0.34. He scattered four hits and a walk while striking out eight.
After Vela, righty reliever Brandon Komar worked a no-hit seventh. Southpaw Ryan Och recorded the first two outs in the ninth, and right-hander Felix Minjarez earned the final four outs.
Offensively, the TinCaps (13-17) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Left fielder Corey Rosier scored from third base on a wild pitch. Then center fielder Robert Hassell III came home on an RBI single from catcher Brandon Valenzuela. Fort Wayne added a two-out, unearned run in the frame as well.
Rosier extended the lead in the fourth with a two-out, two-run homer pulled to right field -- his third homer of the season.
Defensively, Rosier also shined in the bottom of the fifth inning with a running, leaping catch at the left-field wall to rob Cubs (17-13) catcher Caleb Knight of an extra-base hit.
Fort Wayne drew seven walks, including two each by Hassell, who also singled, and designated hitter Joshua Mears.
Next Game: Friday, May 13 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)
- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 22 Padres prospect)
- South Bend Probable Starter: LHP Jordan Wicks (No. 5 Cubs prospect)
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2022
- Bandits Allow Ten Unanswered in Fifth-Consecutive Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lineup Explodes for Season-High 13 Runs in Romp of Peoria - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cubs Blanked by TinCaps as Win Streak Halts - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Fall 13-1, Drop Ninth Consecutive Game - Peoria Chiefs
- Nuts Walk off Dayton Via Soderstrom Slam - Lansing Lugnuts
- Timber Rattlers Take Sixth Straight Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Blank Cubs in South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Return the Favor in 13-3 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Lake County Pitching Impresses in 2-1 Triumph over Great Lakes - Lake County Captains
- Dragons Fall on Walk-Off Homer in 9th at Lansing - Dayton Dragons
- Stagnant Offense Spells End of Seven-Game Winning Streak - Great Lakes Loons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 17-22 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Game Information: May 12 at South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels Add Kyler Fedko, Kennie Taylor Promoted to Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.