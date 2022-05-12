TinCaps Blank Cubs in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps shut out the South Bend Cubs, 5-0, on Thursday night at Four Winds Field. It marked Fort Wayne's third shutout victory so far this season, and snapped South Bend's eight-game winning streak.

Left-handed starting pitcher Noel Vela spun six innings to lower his season ERA to a Midwest League-low 0.34. He scattered four hits and a walk while striking out eight.

After Vela, righty reliever Brandon Komar worked a no-hit seventh. Southpaw Ryan Och recorded the first two outs in the ninth, and right-hander Felix Minjarez earned the final four outs.

Offensively, the TinCaps (13-17) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Left fielder Corey Rosier scored from third base on a wild pitch. Then center fielder Robert Hassell III came home on an RBI single from catcher Brandon Valenzuela. Fort Wayne added a two-out, unearned run in the frame as well.

Rosier extended the lead in the fourth with a two-out, two-run homer pulled to right field -- his third homer of the season.

Defensively, Rosier also shined in the bottom of the fifth inning with a running, leaping catch at the left-field wall to rob Cubs (17-13) catcher Caleb Knight of an extra-base hit.

Fort Wayne drew seven walks, including two each by Hassell, who also singled, and designated hitter Joshua Mears.

Next Game: Friday, May 13 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 22 Padres prospect)

- South Bend Probable Starter: LHP Jordan Wicks (No. 5 Cubs prospect)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

