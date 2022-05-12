Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 17-22

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday, May 17 to start a six-game series with the South Bend Cubs. The Rattlers are 12-3 with six walkoff wins in fifteen home games so far this season. Make sure you get to the ballpark early to enjoy all the giveaways and promotions that are planned and make sure you don't leave until the game is finished so that you don't miss a single thing!

TUESDAY, MAY 17 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100; Antoine Kelly Player Poster Giveaway courtesy of Chick-fil-A: Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and get the collectable player poster of Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Antoine Kelly from Chick-fil-A. This is a Bang for Your Buck Night with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100, too! All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 at 12:10pm; FOX 11 Weather Day; Silver Foxes Special presented by Aspire Senior Living: Can we talk about the weather? Members of the FOX 11 Weather Team will be here for a pregame presentation on the science of meteorology for the school kids in attendance. Fans aged 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Aspire Senior Living. This offer is not available online. Fans must redeem the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152.

THURSDAY, MAY 19 at 6:40pm; Local Heroes Night; Patriotic Timber Rattlers Hat Giveaway with Sure-Dry and Kwik Trip; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: This game is dedicated to our local firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement personnel. All first responders can show their ID and receive a reserved bleacher seat ticket for $1. The first 1,000 into the stadium for this game will receive a patriotic Timber Rattlers baseball cap from Sure-Dry and Kwik Trip. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce craft beer for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $2.

FRIDAY, MAY 20 at 6:40pm; Building Block Night with Timber Rattlers Scarf Giveaway presented by Children's Wisconsin; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Everything is awesome as the Timber Rattlers celebrate those fun building blocks for kids of all ages. There will be some surprises around the ballpark and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Timber Rattlers scarf based on the theme of the night courtesy of Children's Wisconsin. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, MAY 21 at 1:10pm; Princess Day with Tiara Giveaway; Family Day presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: By Royal Decree, the Timber Rattlers are inviting area princesses to attend this game. There are some special princesses for everyone to meet during the game. The first 500 princesses to attend this game will receive a tiara. It is all part of a Family Day a courtesy of Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. There is also Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Meijer after the game.

SUNDAY, MAY 22 at 1:10pm; Sal Frelick Bobblehead from Pick 'n Save; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Postgame Autographs sponsored by Tundraland: Brewers outfield prospect Sal Frelick was the Pick 'N Save Fans' Choice Bobblehead for this season. Sal may have been promoted to Biloxi earlier this month, but you can still get his bobblehead if you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game. You can play catch on the field before the game from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2022 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps for this contest as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Tundraland.

