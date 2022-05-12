Lake County Pitching Impresses in 2-1 Triumph over Great Lakes

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (13-16) struck out 11 Great Lakes Loons (17-13) in a 2-1 win on a gorgeous sunny and 80-degree Thursday evening from Classic Park.

Mason Hickman got the call to start for the second time this season, both being against Great Lakes. Tonight was the right-hander's best overall outing of the season. Despite allowing a runner to reach scoring position in three of the four innings tossed, the Tennessee native never allowed a run. He struck out six Loons, a season high in strikeouts and completed four innings, another season high.

Offensively the Captains did enough. In the bottom of the second inning, Micael Ramirez singled and was scored from first after a frozen rope off the bat of Mike Amditis to left-center field. The1-0 lead would hold until the eighth.

Following Hickman, Matt Turner took the ball and pitched three scoreless innings, totaling three strikeouts. The eighth a Loon finally found success against the left-hander, as Eddys Leonard blasted a homer over the left-field wall. Alaska Abney would come into finish the top of the eighth. Turner went 3.1 innings, his longest outing, where he allowed three hits and only one run.

Even though Lake County from the third through seventh inning didn't have a base runner, they turned on the offense in the bottom of the eighth

Mike Amditis would leadoff the frame with a walk and pinch runner Connor Kokx went to second after a passed ball. Angel Martinez stepped up and his clutch hitting at Classic Park continued as he drove in Kokx with a double to right-field. This is the second time Martinez has plated the go-ahead run at home, he hit a walk off home run on April 29.

Abney downed the Loons 1-2-3 in the ninth, earning his first win of the season.

The Lake County Captains play game four of the series against the Great Lakes Loons tomorrow Friday, May 13. Picantes Knit Hats will be given away to the first 1000 fans at Classic Park, presented by University Hospitals.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

