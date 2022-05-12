Lineup Explodes for Season-High 13 Runs in Romp of Peoria
May 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Peoria, IL - The Cedar Rapids Kernels smashed four home runs and plated a season-high 13 runs in a dominant 13-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday evening. Wander Javier went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI, Jair Camargo homered as part of a three-hit game while Seth Gray, Anthony Prato and Christian Encarnacion-Strand each had two hits in the win. The Kernels have won five in a row and seven of their last eight, improving to 22-8 with the best record in the Midwest League.
Aaron Rozek dealt for the Kernels on his way to his fourth win of the year, scattering two hits over 5.0 scoreless innings while walking none and striking out a season-high nine.
Cedar Rapids struck first in the fourth as Jeferson Morales and Encarnacion-Strand led off the frame with back-to-back singles then scored on a Seth Gray two-run double. Javier plated Gray two batters later with an RBI single, making it 3-0 Kernels.
The Kernels added five more in the sixth as Gray, Camargo and Javier went back-to-back-to-back with solo home runs and Encarnacion-Strand added a two-run single. The three straight home runs were the Kernels' first back-to-back-to-back bombs since the 2018 season.
Will Holland tripled in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch, then the Kernels capped off their scoring in the ninth with a Camargo RBI single and a Javier three-run blast.
Bobby Milacki, Miguel Rodriguez and Denny Bentley closed out the final four frames in relief.
Game four of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. CT on Friday evening at Dozer Park.
