Kernels Add Kyler Fedko, Kennie Taylor Promoted to Wichita

May 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have added outfielder Kyler Fedko from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. In a corresponding move, outfielder Kennie Taylor has been promoted to the AA Wichita Wind Surge. With the two moves, the Kernels' roster stands at 29 active players.

Fedko slashed .318/.422/.466 for an .888 OPS through his first 26 games with Class A Fort Myers, driving in 16 while belting five doubles, a triple and two home runs. He was the Minnesota Twins' 12th Round pick in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft and made his professional debut with Fort Myers last season. The 22 year old was a collegiate teammate of both Anthony Prato and Pat Winkel at UCONN.

Taylor hit .155 with Cedar Rapids and scored seven runs over 16 games played, posting one outfield assist in right field.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.