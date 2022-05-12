Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Dragons GameDay

Thursday, May 12, 2022 l Game # 29

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-8) at Lansing Lugnuts (12-17)

RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 6.75) vs. RH Jeff Criswell (1-1, 4.32)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. Lansing: Dayton 1, Lansing 1.

Pitching (Off the) Charts: From April 25 to the present, the Dragons lead all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in Team Earned Run Average. Dragons pitchers have posted a 1.83 ERA in 13 games during the time frame. Since April 25, the Dragons also lead the minors in shutout wins (5) and lowest opponent's batting average (.164).

Sizzling Start: The Dragons current winning percentage of .714 (20-9) ranks third in Minor League Baseball (120 teams), trailing only Aberdeen, the Orioles affiliate in the South Atlantic League (20-7, .741) and Cedar Rapids, the Twins affiliate in the Midwest League (21-8, .724).

Last Game: Wednesday: Lansing 6, Dayton 1. Brett Harris hit two home runs to lead the Lansing attack. The Lugnuts scored three runs in the first inning and Lansing pitchers worked out of two bases loaded, less than two out jams. The Dragons were 0 for 6 with four strikeouts with a runner at third base in the game.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes (Loons have won seven straight games).

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Hitters: Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.747); he is first in OPS (1.076); tied for first in home runs (9); tied for first in extra base hits (16); and tied for fourth in RBI (22). Pitchers: Andrew Abbott is first in ERA (0.67).

Team Notes

The Dragons are 17-5 over their last 22 games after starting the season 3-3. They have lost consecutive games only once this season but have not lost games on two consecutive calendar dates (their back-to-back losses came in a doubleheader). They have won all five series this season.

Dayton is the only team in Minor League Baseball that has not lost a game this season in which they led at any time during the game. The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 16-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

Dayton has eight comeback wins compared to zero by their opponent.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the MWL in slugging percentage (.747) by more than 100 points over the second ranked hitter. He is also first in OPS (1.076). He is tied for first in home runs (9) and extra base hits (16).

McGarry has hit nine home runs in 22 games. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a Dayton hitter has reached 10 home runs is May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007).

Runners in Scoring Position: Elly De La Cruz leads the Dragons in batting with men in scoring position (.364, 10 RBI in 22 AB). Opponents are 0 for 13 against Joe Boyle with runners in scoring position.

Joe Boyle has made five starts covering 21.2 innings and has allowed only one run and only three hits.

Mat Nelson has hit safely in six straight games, batting .368 (7 for 19) with one home run, two doubles, and three walks.

J.V. Martinez is batting .391 (9 for 23) over his last seven games.

Donovan Benoit over his last seven relief appearances: 7.2 IP, 0 R, 4 Sv. (2 H, 4 BB, 11 SO).

Manuel Cachutt has allowed just one run in 2022 covering 10.2 innings (five relief appearances).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 13 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-2, 4.13) at Lansing RH Osvaldo Berrios (1-2, 6.84)

Saturday, May 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (no record) at Lansing TBA

Sunday, May 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (1-2, 3.71) at Lansing RH Joey Estes (0-2, 4.74)

