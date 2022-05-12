Bandits Allow Ten Unanswered in Fifth-Consecutive Loss
May 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits allowed five extra-base hits and ten unanswered runs on Thursday night, as they lost their fifth-straight game 10-2 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park.
For the first time in the series the Bandits scored the game's first runs with Burle Dixon leading off the bottom of the second with a solo shot, his second of the year, against Justin Jarvis. After Q.C. starter Charlie Neuweiler struck out the side in the top of the second, Dillan Shrum also took Jarvis deep for a solo blast and a 2-0 Quad Cities lead.
The two homers would end up the only River Bandits' runs on the night and in the very next inning, Neuweiler gave up his game's two runs in his final inning on the mound on Tristan Peters' first of two triples and then a Wes Clarke sacrifice-fly.
After Bandits' reliever Caden Monke allowed an unearned run to surrender the lead in the top of the fifth, Jarvis stranded a Peyton Wilson single in the fifth and struck out his sixth and final batter to close out his 5.0-inning start in line for the win.
Monke went on to strike out the side in order in the sixth, but the Timber Rattlers tagged him for a three-run seventh after taking advantage of a pair walks to start the inning.
T-Ratts' reliever Robbie Baker kept Quad Cities off the board in the seventh and through two outs in the eighth, which gave his offense plenty of time to combine for seven runs over the two frames, including a season-high four runs against Yohanse Morel. Tyler Black's bases-loaded three-run triple highlighted the frame and was the second Wiscosnin three-bagger of the inning.
Kasey Kalich, who pitched the ninth, was the only Bandits' pitcher to toss a scoreless outing, while the offense struck out three-straight times against Brady Schanuel who closed out the game with 1.1 shutout innings.
Monke (0-1) took his first loss of the year for Quad Cities, allowing a season-high four runs, three earned, in 3.0 innings, while Jarvis (2-2) snagged his second win of the year.
Quad Cities will look to snap their five-game skid tomorrow, as Patrick Halligan (0-1, 10.80) will get the ball for the Bandits against Wisconsin's Max Lazar (1-0, 3.31). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30pm.
