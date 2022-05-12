Cubs Blanked by TinCaps as Win Streak Halts

South Bend, IN - Every winning streak comes to an end eventually and on Thursday night the longest active winning streak in Minor League Baseball came to end at eight games.

Noel Vela, who entered the game having allowed one run on the entire season, spun six scoreless innings, allowed four hits and struck out eight batters to just one walk. Brandon Komar, Ryan Och, and Felix Minjarez combined for the final three shutout frames. It was the second time the Cubs have been shutout in 2022.

Riley Martin made his first start on the hill for South Bend and allowed four earned runs (one unearned) in his four innings of work. Walks did Martin in as he issued five in the first three frames, including three straight in the third inning, all of which came around to score. Corey Rosier scored from third on a wild pitch for the first run of the game, Brandon Valenzuela singled to score Robert Hassell III and on a defensive error from Scott McKeon on a throw to first, the third run of the third inning came home.

The TinCaps added to the lead on a two-run blast from Rosier the next inning and those were the final runs of the game.

The first five batters in the Fort Wayne lineup all reached multiple times, with the top three in Rosier, Hassel III and Joshua Mears scoring four of the games five runs.

Didier Vargas was stellar in relief for South Bend, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings without walking a batter and allowing just one base hit. It was Vargas' first appearance since coming off the Development List yesterday.

South Bend threatened in the eighth but with the bases loaded and two outs Fabian Pertuz looked at a fastball strike three on the outside corner.

The South Bend Cubs are back in action tomorrow night for game three of their six game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps, first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM with fireworks after the game.

