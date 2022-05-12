'Caps Return the Favor in 13-3 Win

May 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - One night after losing by a score of 14-3, the West Michigan Whitecaps returned the favor by exploding on offense with a strong pitching as they thrashed the Beloit Sky Carp 13-3 in front of 4,501 delighted fans Thursday at LMCU Ballpark.

Every Whitecaps batter managed a base hit as West Michigan surpassed their single-game high in hits with 15 in the resounding victory. In addition, 'Caps starter Keider Montero enjoyed his best start this year, going five scoreless innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Wenceel Perez delivered West Michigan the lead with an RBI-single in the second inning before Austin Murr plated Perez to push out in front 2-0. Montero tossed five scoreless frames as a wild pitch from Beloit starter Matt Givin plated a run in the third to extend the lead to 3-0. In the fourth, the Whitecaps struck for four runs - highlighted by an RBI-double from Trei Cruz - increasing the advantage to 7-0. Ben Malgeri roped his first run-scoring single of the night in the fifth before Beloit finally scored with a two-run home run from Will Banfield to slim the lead to 8-2. Banfield added another RBI hit in the eighth inning. Still, it was too late, as the 'Caps piled on five more runs in the bottom half - featuring a two-run homer from Colt Keith - as Jordan Marks slammed the door allowing just one run through three innings to collect his first save and secure the 13-3 Whitecap winner.

Montero (1-0) secures his first win as Givin (0-2) falls for the second time this season, surrendering seven earned runs through just 3.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps improve to 12-18 as the Sky Carp fall to 9-21 and remain the only team in the Midwest League not to reach ten wins in 2022. The Whitecaps lead the league in RBIs (151), doubles (65), triples (11), batting average (.255), and are tied for the lead in walks (133).

UP NEXT

The West Michigan Whitecaps play the next contest of this six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp from LMCU Ballpark Friday morning at 11:00 am. Pitchers Wilmer Flores and Dax Fulton are scheduled to pitch for West Michigan and Beloit respectively. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 10:45 am. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.