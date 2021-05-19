Timely Hitting Gives TinCaps Back-to-Back Wins

May 19, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps have won back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the season with a 6-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Parkview Field on Wednesday night.

The TinCaps (6-7) fell behind before they even had a chance to hit. Lugnuts third baseman Jordan Diaz, with a runner aboard, homered for the second night in a row in the top of the first off of Fort Wayne starter Edgar Martinez.

The 'Caps retaliated in the bottom of the fourth, when designated hitter Tirso Ornelas dribbled an infield single to first base, plating Reinaldo Ilarraza, who had a three-hit night. Left fielder Grant Little added another, lining a single to right field, allowing catcher Jonny Homza to score to make it a 2-2 game.

After Lansing tallied their third and final run of the game in the fifth, the TinCaps got back to the bats in the sixth. First baseman Luis Almanzar, as part of a multi-hit day, scored Ornelas on yet another infield single. Little, who was on base at the time, reached home on a balk from Lugnuts pitcher Shohei Tomioka immediately following. Third baseman Ethan Skender then reached on an error, with Almanzar crossing the plate to make it 5-3.

Almanzar put the finishing touches on the offense, battering a ball to left field to plate TinCaps shortstop Justin Lopez in the eighth.

Fort Wayne's staring pitcher, Martinez, lasted only one inning, allowing the two runs on the home run. Gabe Mosser came on following Martinez and fired five innings of one-run ball, striking out four and earning the win. The bullpen duo of Brandon Komar and Carter Loewen finished the job with three scoreless innings, and Loewen earned his third save of the year.

Next Game: Thursday, May 20 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

Lugnuts Starter: RHP Richard Guasch

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.