Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for May 19

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 l Game # 14

Four Winds Field l South Bend, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (9-4) at South Bend Cubs (4-8)

RH Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 3.00) vs. RH Max Bain (0-1, 5.87)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the second game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 1, South Bend 0. This is the only series in 2021 between the two clubs.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 6, South Bend 5. The Dragons battled back from a 5-1 deficit after three innings to win the series opener, scoring two runs in the fourth and three in the seventh for the lead. Brian Rey's two-out, two-run double in the seventh provided the margin of victory. Ricky Salinas earned the win, tossing three and two-thirds scoreless innings and retiring 11 of the 12 batters he faced with seven strikeouts. Eric Yang had two hits for Dayton.

Player Notes

Brian Rey leads the High-A Central League in all three Triple Crown categories. He leads in batting average by 57 points (.432), home runs (6), RBI (19) as well as slugging percentage by 270 points (.977), OPS (1.394), hits (19), extra base hits (11), and total bases (41).

Rey has hit safely in all 11 games he has played in this season, batting .432.

Rey has been named the High-A Central League Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 5.2 innings, surrendering just two hits and three walks. He has struck out 11 of 23 batters faced.

Ricky Salinas in his last two appearances: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.

Spencer Stockton has not allowed a run in 9.1 innings, giving up three hits and one walk with six strikeouts (.103 avg. against).

Lyon Richardson ranks fourth in the league in ERA at 1.35. He is seventh in opponent batting avg. (.182).

Team Notes

The Dragons have won their last four road games and four of their last five game overall. Their road record is 6-1.

With a win tonight, the Dragons would climb to six games over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

The Dragons rank second in the league in batting average (.241), runs (63), and slugging percentage (.392). They are third in home runs (13).

The Dragons have stolen 24 bases in 13 games, putting them on a pace for 221 in a 120 game season. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

Dragons pitchers have allowed only 76 base hits in 114 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .188 (best in the league).

The Dragons committed have committed only eight errors in 13 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., May 20 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 0.00) at South Bend RH Derek Casey (1-1, 4.50)

Fri., May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 1.35) at South Bend RH Ryan Jensen (0-1, 6.43)

Sat., May 22 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) at South Bend RH Peyton Remy (1-1, 3.68)

Sun., May 23 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-2, 5.02) at South Bend RH Chris Kachmar (0-1, 5.40)

High-A Central League Stories from May 19, 2021

