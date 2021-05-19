Díaz goes deep again, but TinCaps rally past Lugnuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Jordan Díaz homered for the second straight day, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-7) rallied from a pair of deficits for a 6-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (5-8) on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

After slugging a solo home run in his first at-bat of the series on Tuesday night, the 20-year-old Díaz belted a two-run homer in his first at-bat on this night, his third roundtripper of the season.

After the TinCaps responded to the early 2-0 deficit with two runs in fourth inning, thanks to RBI singles by Tirso Ornelas and Grant Little, the Lugnuts retook the lead in the fifth.

Shane Selman singled with one out, Michael Guldberg doubled him to third, and Drew Millas sizzled a grounder to the right side that was cut off on a dive by first baseman Luis Almanzar to his right, who then changed direction and lunged back to his left to tag the base and retire Millas. Selman scored on the RBI groundout for a 3-2 Lugnuts edge, but the play saved a second run from scoring.

That set the stage for a pivotal bottom of the sixth. With one out, Ornelas blooped a double down the left-field line off reliever Shohei Tomioka. Tomioka dispatched Justin Lopez on a groundout before walking Grant Little, who then stole second. Almanzar dribbled an RBI single up the third-base line, plating Ornelas to tie the score at 3-3. Tomioka, wary of Almanzar at first base, attempted to pick him off - but was called for a balk, bringing in Little with the tie-breaking run. The call led to the second ejection of the season for manager Scott Steinmann. On the next pitch, shortstop Max Schuemann was charged with a fielding error on a bouncer by Ethan Skender, scoring Almanzar with the TinCaps' third run of the inning.

The TinCaps added an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Almanzar.

Lansing starter Brady Basso struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. Tomioka gave up three runs (two earned) in two innings, fanning one, and Charles Hall fired the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run.

Right-hander Richard Guasch (1.35 ERA) starts the third game of the six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m., taking on Fort Wayne right-hander Moises Lugo (2.25).

