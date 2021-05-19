Beloit Rallies for 4-3 Win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Beloit Snappers relied on perfect relief pitching and four unanswered runs to come from behind in a 4-3 victory Wednesday evening against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. This six-game series is now tied at 1-1.

A three-run third inning pushed the Kernels (7-7) to an early 3-0 advantage. Alex Isola hit a leadoff single before Michael Helman drove a two-run home run to left field. Later in the frame, Matt Wallner brought in Leobaldo Cabrera with an RBI double.

Beloit (7-7) responded by keeping Cedar Rapids scoreless over the final six innings. Bryan Hoeing combined with relievers Josh Roberson (1-0) and Tyler Mitzel to retire the final 16 batters in succession. Roberson posted two perfect frames and was credited with the win. Mitzel went 1-2-3 during the ninth and registered the save.

The Snappers trimmed their 3-0 deficit with runs during the fourth and seventh. Griffin Conine's RBI groundout allowed Thomas Jones to come home for Beloit's first tally. Nic Ready scored from second base on a two-out, seventh-inning error to slice the difference to 3-2 Cedar Rapids.

Wednesday's comeback was completed within the final frame. Ready notched a leadoff single, and Ricky Aracena followed with a double. Bubba Hollins advanced both runners via sacrifice fly, and Zach Owings delivered a tie-breaking single for a 4-3 Snappers lead.

Cedar Rapids used a Tyler trio on the mound beginning on a solid start from Tyler Beck. He recorded a career-high five innings pitched and yielded just one earned run. Tyler Watson allowed one unearned run over three frames and earned the hold. Tyler Palm (0-1) pitched the ninth and landed with a blown save and a loss.

