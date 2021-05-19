Late Rocchio Blast Powers Captains

(Midland, MI) - Brayan Rocchio's go ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday gave the Lake County Captains (10-4) a 3-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons (5-9).

Leonel Valera started the scoring for Loons in the bottom of the third inning. With one out and the bases empty, Valera homered to centerfield to give the Loons a 1-0 lead. The long ball was the first run Logan Allen allowed in his professional career after 12.1 scoreless frames.

Valera extended Great Lakes' lead to 2-0 all by himself in the fifth inning. The Loons' shortstop tripled to right-centerfield with one out. Then, with Ryan January at the plate, Captains catcher

Mike Amditis tried a snap throw to third base. The wild throw skipped down the left field line and Valera scored the Loons' second run.

Allen made the longest start of his short professional career. The lefty worked 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits. Allen struck out seven and did not issue a walk. Reliever

Tim Herrin (1-0) helped Allen minimize the damage in the sixth. Herrin inherited two runners from Allen with two outs in the sixth and got Justin Yurchak to bounce out to Aaron Bracho at second base for the final out of the inning. Herrin worked 2.1 scoreless innings in relief of Allen to earn the win. He struck out four and allowed two hits out of the bullpen.

In the top of the seventh inning the Captains evened the score at two. Amditis started the inning with a four-pitch walk. Daniel Schneemann followed by connecting on his first home run of the season to knot the game at 2-2.

The Loons threatened against Herrin in the bottom of the eighth inning. A leadoff single for Miguel Vargas started the frame. He stole second base but Herrin induced a foul pop-out and struck out Andy Pages and James Outman to get out of the jam.

In the top of the ninth inning Rocchio launched the Captains in front. With two outs and the bases empty Rocchio connected on a two strike pitch and sent it over the wall in left field to make the score 3-2 with his second home run of the season.

Braidyn Fink (0-3) took the loss for the Loons. In two innings of relief Fink allowed just one run on the Rocchio blast. He struck out two and did not allow another base runner.

Nick Gallagher (2) entered in the ninth for the Captains and escaped a jam for the save. He walked the first two batters in the inning before striking out Zac Ching for the first out. Valera came to the plate needing a double for the cycle, but was retired for the first time as Gallagher struck him out. With two outs January hit a ground ball up the middle but Rocchio forced Deacon Liput out at second to hold on to the win for the Captains.

The Captains will look to match a season high winning streak of four on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. from Dow Diamond.

