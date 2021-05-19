Team Landry vs. Team Kelce Square off in June 12 Celebrity Softball Game

(Eastlake, OH) - Clear Vision Marketing Group and the Lake County Captains today announced a pair of star-studded team captains for the 2021 Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Lake Health. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will square off on Saturday, June 12 at Classic Park, in a rematch of the 2021 AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, helped lead the Browns to their first postseason since 2002 in his third season with Cleveland. Landry played a crucial role in the Browns' Wild Card playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in January with 92 receiving yards and a first-quarter touchdown. Kelce is a six-time Pro Bowl tight end and a three-time All Pro selection with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cleveland native helped the Chiefs end a 50-year championship drought by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Landry and Kelce will select their teams from a list of current star athletes, all-time great former athletes and celebrities.

Bleacher tickets for the event will go on sale on Wednesday, May 19 for $17. Select box seats will be available for $22. Tickets for all sections are available for purchase at CaptainsBaseball.com or JarvisLandrySoftball.com. Fans who purchase tickets will be able to pick them up at Classic Park at a later date. Fans may also elect to have their tickets mailed.

Gates to Classic Park will open at 2 p.m. In addition to the celebrity softball game, the 2021 event will feature a fundraising initiative for the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, as well as a home run derby and awards ceremony. Proceeds from the event will also benefit the Lake Health Foundation.

