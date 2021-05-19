Country Superstars Midland to Headline Dow Diamond Concert in August

May 19, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Ballpark Music and the Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce that country music superstars Midland will be performing at Dow Diamond on Friday, August 13th as part of their Back to the Minors Tour! The concert marks the first such event at Dow Diamond since 2019 and will be one of the Great Lakes Bay Region's biggest events of the summer.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be purchased by visiting www.midlandtour.com, by calling the Great Lakes Loons box office at 989-837-BALL or by visiting the Dow Diamond box office between 10 AM and 5 PM, Monday through Friday.

Tickets start at just $29 with pricing dependent on seating location. All seating will be in pod formatting, similar to Loons home games, with pods available in the Dow Diamond seating bowl, lawn sections, and on the playing field itself. Chairs are not permitted for field-level pod seating, but blankets and beach towels are encouraged. Hospitality options for groups are available, including a limited number of luxury suites. Fans looking to purchase group options are asked to contact the Dow Diamond box office directly.

As part of the event, Midland and Ballpark Music are offering free exposure to locally-owned and operated restaurants at each stop on the tour to help restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants can get free exposure on the Dow Diamond video board during the night of the concert in their area by applying at www.bpmconcerts.com/restaurants. Restaurants must be located within 20 miles of a concert location.

"We're thrilled to be bringing live music back to Dow Diamond for the first time in nearly two years," stated Chris Mundhenk, Great Lakes Loons President and General Manager. "Midland is one of the hottest names in country music today and we're proud to partner with Ballpark Music to bring that caliber of entertainment to the region. Not only is Brandon Bissell and his team at Ballpark Music one of the best in the industry, but as a Midland native and graduate of Bullock Creek High School and Central Michigan University, his passion for our community will make this event one that no one will want to miss."

"Earlier this Spring, we brought Midland to several minor league stadiums, and the environment at the ballpark proved that we can have live music in a safe format while maintaining an amazing concert experience for fans," Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. "Midland's incredible fanbase deserves much of the credit for moving forward with these new shows. The layout for this show will be following the government regulations at the time of the show. Even if we can open up at 100% capacity, we found that fans love the private space the field pods provide and, at the same time, protects the baseball field by spreading out the fans. It is extremely important to us that the team can play baseball as soon as we leave. The field pods provide the best experience possible for the fans AND the team!"

For more information on the Back to the Minors Tour with Midland, guests can visit www.midlandtour.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.