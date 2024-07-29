Timbers Open Leagues Cup with 2-1 Comeback Victory over Club León at Providence Park

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers took all three points in their opening match of Leagues Cup 2024, defeating Liga MX side Club León 2-1 on Sunday night at Providence Park. Zac McGraw scored in the 41st and 90th minute, with Evander contributing to both scores, as the Timbers finished the night at the top of West Group 5.

McGraw at the Death

Zac McGraw's goal in the 90th minute tonight marked Portland's sixth goal in the 90th minute or later across all competitions this year. It was McGraw's second goal of the night which secured the first brace of his professional career. Notably, McGraw became the first Timbers defender to score a brace since Larrys Mabiala did so in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Sounders on June 30, 2018. The goals marked McGraw's first since he scored against St. Louis CITY SC on March 11, 2023. The defender's two goals were the first Portland have scored off corner kicks in its 2024 campaign.

Leagues Cup Returns

Tonight marked the start of the Timbers' second-ever Leagues Cup campaign. Next up, Portland will host the Colorado Rapids for its second group-stage match of the international tournament on Thursday, August 1. The top two teams of each group advance to the Knockout Stage Round of 32. The champion and the second and third-place finishers qualify for the Concacaf Champions League and have an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup. The club went 1-2-0 in the inaugural Leagues Cup tournament in 2023, making it to the Knockout Stage Round of 32 before being eliminated by eventual semifinalists C.F. Monterrey.

Tournament Leaders

With tonight's victory, the Timbers picked up their second-ever Leagues Cup win (2-2-0) and first against Liga MX opposition. Zac McGraw's two-goal performance against Club León made him Portland's joint-leading scorer in Leagues Cup play, alongside Evander (2). He became the third Timber to score in the tournament, joining Evander and Felipe Mora (1). Additionally, Evander leads the team in Leagues Cup goal contributions with four (2G, 2A).

Goal-Scoring Plays

LEO - Alan Medina (Jhonder Cádiz), 12th minute: A long ball sent from Club León's back line found the head of Jhonder Cádiz, who nodded the ball into the path of Alan Medina. The midfielder ran onto the ball as it settled, using his right foot to fire a volley from outside the box into the left side of the goal.

POR - Zac McGraw (Evander), 41st minute: An out-swinging corner kick served in by Evander from the right corner found Zac McGraw in the center of the box. The defender lept up to send a controlled header into the top of the net.

POR - Zac McGraw (Evander), 90th minute: From the left corner, Evander sent an in-swinging ball toward the back post to find McGra w, who jumped and headed it into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Notes With the win, the Timbers secured their second-ever Leagues Cup victory. Additionally, it marked Portland's first Leagues Cup win against Liga MX opposition. With goals in the 41st and 90th minute, Zac McGraw scored the first brace of his professional career. McGraw's goal in the 90th minute tonight marked Portland's six goal in the 90th minute or later across all competitions this year. McGraw is the first Timbers defender to score a brace since Larrys Mabiala accomplished the feat against Seattle on June 30, 2018. The defender's goal in the 41st minute was his first of 2024 in all competitions. Additionally, it was McGraw's first goal since he scored against St. Louis CITY SC on March 11, 2023. Notably, the two goals were the first two goals the Timbers have scored from corner kicks in all competitions in 2024. With his pair of assists, Evander now has a team-leading 15 assists in all competitions in 2024. The Brazilian has contributed to a team-high four goals all-time in Leagues Cup (2G, 2A). Mason Toye made his Timbers debut, entering the match in the 82nd minute. The Timbers have scored in 23 of 26 matches this season in all competitions, while registering multiple goals in 21 games. Tonight marked the fourth time this year Portland has come from behind to take all three points (NYC, SJ, MIN). The win puts the Timbers at the top of West Group 5 in Leagues Cup play.

Next Game

The Timbers next host Colorado Rapids in their second group stage Leagues Cup match on Thursday, August 1, at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcasted on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers vs. Club León - Leagues Cup 2024 - West Group 5

July 28, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

Club León 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

LEO: Medina (Cadiz), 12

POR: McGraw (Evander), 41

POR: McGraw (Evander), 90

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Williamson (caution), 20

LEO: Medina (caution), 33

POR: E. Miller (caution), 45+2

POR: McGraw (caution), 58

Lineups:

POR: GK Crepeau, D K. Miller (Bravo, 69), D Zuparic, D McGraw, D E. Miller (Mosquera, 56), M Williamson (Ayala, 68), M Chará Š, M Rodríguez (Toye, 82), M Evander, M Antony (Moreno, 68), F Mora

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, GK Muse, D Mabiala, D Araujo, M Paredes, M Loría, F Fogaça

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Evander, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (McGraw, 2); FOULS: 17 (Antony, Chará, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3, SAVES: 3

LEO: GK Blanco, D Barreiro, D Bellón (Uribe, 90+4), D Reyes (Barajas, 90+4), M Ambríz Š (Frías, 84), M J. Hernández (Guardado, 45), M Alcívar, M Medina, M Guerra, F Alvarado (Rodríguez, 86), F Cádiz

Substitutes Not Used: GK Garcia, GK Jiménez, D Cervantes, D Isais, D P. Hernández, M Estrada, M Lomeli

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Medina, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Medina, Alvarado, Guerra, Alcívar, 1); FOULS: 21 (Ambríz, Medina, Guardado, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 1

Referee: Walter Lopez

Assistant Referees: Keytzel Corrales, Helpys Feliz

Fourth Official: Bryan Lopez

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 21,668

