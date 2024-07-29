Sounders FC Receives $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Atlanta United FC in exchange for a 2024 International Roster Slot. The move brings Seattle's number of 2024 International Roster Slots to three.

Sounders FC has one remaining 2024 International Roster Slot, with two current international players on the roster: Pedro de la Vega and Braudílio Rodrigues.

Following a 2-0 win on Friday to begin Leagues Cup 2024 action, Seattle concludes its Group Stage play next Sunday, August 4 against Liga MX side Club Necaxa on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Atlanta United FC in exchange for a 2024 International Roster Slot on July 29, 2024.

