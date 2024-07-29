CF Montréal Hosts Atlético de San Luis Tuesday in Leagues Cup Action

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal will conclude its group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup on Tuesday when the team hosts Mexican club Atlético de San Luis at 7pm at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

The Montrealers, returning home from a 4-1 defeat to Orlando on Friday, will be looking to pick up their first points of the East 2 group to have any hope of progressing to the knockout rounds.

The qualifying clubs from East 2 will meet the winners of East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC and Cruz Azul.

After having faced Pumas UNAM in 2023, Atlético de San Luis will be Montreal's second Mexican opponent met in Leagues Cup play. Montreal has a 0-0-1 record against LIGA MX clubs in this tournament after defeating UNAM 2(4)-2(2) on penalties last year.

Based in San Luis Potosí in central Mexico, the club was founded in 2013. In 2017, Spanish club Atlético de Madrid became the club's majority shareholder. San Luis earned promotion to the Mexican top flight in 2019. The club plays its home games at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras and is currently 10th in the Apertura 2024 with a 1-2-1 record.

In the inaugural edition of the tournament, San Luis finished third in the East 4 group, collecting zero points after losses to New England (5-1) and the New York Red Bulls (2-1).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.